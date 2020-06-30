Darrel Heier, 82, of Wayne, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020 following a seven-year battle with cancer.

Graveside services with military rites will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne on Tuesday, June30 with a time to be announced later.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or to the Heier family for later designation.

No public visitation will be held.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Darrel Dean Heier was born May 19, 1938 on a farm in Wayne County to Fred Heier, Jr., and Lena (Bartling) Heier. Darrel attended country school, and he graduated from Wayne High School in 1956. After high school, Darrel served in the United States Army at the missile base at Franklin Lakes, N.J. He then attended Wayne State College, earning a Bachelor’s degree in secondary business and economics education, and later, a Master’s degree in educational administration. More importantly, Darrel met the love of his life at Wayne State. Betty (Elizabeth Jones) and Darrel were married in Omaha on June 18 1961. Darrel and Betty have two sons, Tod (Suzie) of Columbus and Tim (Danelle) of Bloomington, Ill.

Darrel’s life was one of service. He retired in 1998 after 34 years of teaching. He did take a two-year break from teaching and worked as the sales manager for Roy Hurd Ford Mercury in Wayne. After his teaching career, Darrel attended Northeast Community College and earned his CDL. He remained “semi retired” until 2013.

Outside of work, Darrel served his community as a member of the Wayne City Council for 16 years. He also served on the Civil Service Commission. Darrel was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He was an usher for many years, a member of the church council, building committee, and served a term as council president. He was a Confirmation mentor and also served as a Stephen Minister.

Darrel loved to spend time with his family, including his boys and grandchildren, aunts and uncles, as well as generations of nieces and nephews, He loved to watch them participate in sports, music, and school events. Darrel was blessed with a great sense of adventure, and his teaching spirit came through as he taught many to hunt, fish, water ski, play baseball, basketball, volleyball, wrestle, cycle, etc. He went on two mission trips to Tanzania, attended Husker football games, completed the BRAN Ride five times, and made many trips to visit relatives all across the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, S. E. and A. June Jones; brothers-in-law Allen Jones, David Lebsock, and Rowan Wiltse; and sister-in-law Shirley Heier.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; sons Tod (Suzie) and Tim (Danelle); grandchildren Casey (Jolie), Connor, Joe, Josh, and Lanie; and great granddaughter Hadley, as well as his brothers, the Rev. Harlan Heier and Byron (Barbara) Heier; sister Twila Wiltse; brothers-in-law, George (Cindy) and Ralph (Gail) Jones; sisters-in-law, Carollyn Lebsock, Donna Petersen, and Phyllis (Jim) Spethman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.