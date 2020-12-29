Daniel A. Marr

Daniel Arnold Marr, 64, of Wayne died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at his residence in Wayne.

The family will hold a private service in the summer of 2021. His ashes will be placed in his headstone at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne assisted with the arrangements.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

Daniel Arnold Marr was born April 20, 1956 in Concordia, Kansas to Arnold and Joan Marr. The family moved to Wayne shortly thereafter and Dan remained there for the rest of his life. He graduated from Wayne High School and after attending Wayne State College, he became an electrician. He worked for Sands Livestock Company in Columbus for three years and was on the road most of the time in the southeast United States, constructing hog confinement buildings. He began working for Wayne State College in the early 1980s and retired in July 2019.

Dan’s passions were his family and the Chicago Cubs. The middle of five sons, he was always in on the action while growing up; either as a wrestler, just playing outside with the boys, or water skiing and camping with the family on weekends. A lifelong bachelor, he was the family handyman and the earliest riser on family trips with his brothers and their families. He loved the Black Hills, Cabela’s, and teasing his nieces and nephews in a good-natured way.

Survivors include his parents, Arnold and Joan Marr of Wayne; brothers, Rocci (Chris) Marr of Lincoln, Bill (Elizabeth) Marr of Panama City Beach, Florida and Doug (Megan) Marr of Overland Park, Kansas.; 18 nieces and nephews, and 12 great-nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Marr.