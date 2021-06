Dale Robert Kruesemark

Dale Robert Krusemark, 94, of Pender, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Pender.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Services will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender, with Pastor Karen McNeill-Utecht officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.