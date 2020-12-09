Constance R. Gammill Archer, 79, of Wayne, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Wayne Countryview Care in Wayne.

Public memorial services, with the wearing of masks required, will be Friday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Public memorial visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. The wearing of masks is required. Burial will be at a later date at Hyannis Cemetery in Hyannis.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.