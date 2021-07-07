Home / Obituaries / Connie L. Granquist

Connie L. Granquist

Tue, 07/06/2021 - 1:00pm claraosten

Services for Connie L. Granquist, 61, of Wayne, are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

She died Monday, July 5, 2021 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Volunteer opportunities available with 4-H
    July 1, 2021
    In 4-H, we believe in the power of young people. We see that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. We are America’s largest youth...
  • Summertime, 4th of July poison prevention advice offered
    June 24, 2021
    As the weather and seasons change, so do the types of calls to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center. Some examples of calls to the Poison Center in the summer months include bites and stings, insect...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here