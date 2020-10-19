Clifford M. Stalling, 93 of Norfolk, Nebraska and formerly of Concord, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 11 am at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord, with military honors provided by the Allen American Legion Post #131.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Clifford M. Stalling was born on March 6, 1927 in Concord to William and Meta (Rieth) Stalling. He attended Concord High School and graduated in 1945. After high school, Clifford enlisted in the US Army and served in Italy and Germany from June 14, 1945 until Feb. 8, 1947. When he returned home, he began farming and did so until 1980. He also drove a petroleum truck for Co-Op until 1992. On Feb. 18, 1951 Clifford married Donna Nelson. Together, they had three children.

Clifford was a member of the Allen American Legion Post #131. In September of 2008, he participated in the Siouxland Honor Flight to Washington DC, accompanied by his daughter, Beth Fitzgerald. Clifford served many years on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Board. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Stalling of Norfolk; one son, Scott (Judy) Stalling of Gretna; two daughters, Brenda (Alan) Pippitt of Wayne and Beth (Don) Fitzgerald of Lincoln; brother, Clayton (Jan) Stalling; six grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Meta (Rieth) Stalling; brother, Richard Stalling; and sister, Dorothy Isom.

Pallbearers will be Brian Stalling, David Stalling, Josh Schindler, Jeff Pippitt, Bryan Fitzgerald and Ryan Creamer.

Honorary pallbearers will be April Schindler, Kristin Barlow, and Clifford’s great-grandchildren.