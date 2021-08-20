Cheryl Glass, 52, of Wayne, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Cheryl Lee Ann Glass was born May 4, 1969 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada to Garry Reginald and Heather Mary Coreen (Ryan) McFaddon. She graduated from high school in 1987, Prince George Secondary School in Prince George British Columbia. She began working at a photo shop in Prince George and managed an apartment complex. She moved to Wayne in May of 2002. Cheryl married Richard Glass on Aug. 3, 2002 in Wayne. Cheryl worked for KTCH Radio Station as well as juggling the duties of a full time housewife.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; brothers, Brian (Janet) McFadden of Prince George, BC, Cameron Mcfadden of Prince George, BC; and a sister, Candace McFadden of Prince George, BC; mother-in-law, Mary Glass of Wayne; brother-in-law, Gary Glass of Sheldon, Iowa; sisters-in-law Patricia VanLaningham of Gretna and Diane Glass of Wayne; nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Tylea Jude.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Heather McFadden and father, Garry McFadden.