 Memorial graveside services with military rites for Cheri Lynn Jeffrey, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona formerly of Wayne, will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

 She passed away at her home on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

 Memorials may be directed to the Jeffrey family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

 Cheri is survived by her mother, Teresa “Terri” Jeffrey, and father, Lynn “Chic” Jeffrey, of Wayne; her brother, Troy (wife Megan) Jeffrey of Omaha; nieces and nephews: Savana, Landan, Adisan, Jaxsan, Gracyn, Ashtyn, Lynkan and Nevaeh Jeffrey all of Omaha; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

