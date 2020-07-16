Home / Obituaries / Charlene Johnson

Charlene Johnson

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 4:23pm claraosten

 Graveside services for Charlene M. Johnson, 71,  of Middleburg, Fla. will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Concord Cemetery. Pastor Charity Potter will officiate. Physical distancing guidelines will be followed.

She died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at her home in Middleburg.

Charlene was born Nov. 12, 1948 in Wakefield to Milton A. and Gerthy (Swanson) Johnson. She was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside.

She graduated from Winside High School and Norfolk Beauty College. Charlene worked at the beauty shop in Winside and also at M.G. Waldbaums in Wakefield. From there she moved to the east coast, working at the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia. She then transfered to the Jacksonville Naval Base in Florida and retired from there in 2015.

Survivors include her brothers, Roger (Karmen) Johnson of Norfolk, Randall (Lorraine) Johnson of Wayne, Lorence (Donna) Johnson of Wakefield and Lamont (Karen) Johnson of Norfolk; and a sister, Lesa Johnson of Norfolk.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here