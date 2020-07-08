Home / Obituaries / Bonnie Frevert

Bonnie Frevert

Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:31pm claraosten

Bonnie Frevert, 90, of Winside, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Private family Christian services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. William Engrebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Public visitation will be held Thursday, July 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside.

Memorials may be directed to the Frevert family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Bonnie Lou Frevert was born Nov. 7, 1929 near Hoskins to Albert and Lilly (Buss) Nelson. She graduated from Falls City Nebraska High School. She worked at J.C. Penny’s in Norfolk after high school. Bonnie married Glenville Frevert on Dec. 11, 1949 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church rural Wakefield. Following their marriage, the couple lived in the Wayne County area near Wayne, Winside, and then Wakefield. In 1963, the couple moved into Winside. Bonnie then worked at Jake’s Corner Mart, later as a cook at the Winside Public School and was a baby sitter. She continued to live in Winside, until moving to the Wakefield Care Center in September 2017. Bonnie was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary in Winside, and the Town and Country Club.  She loved to play cards.

Survivors include by her children, Pat (Mike) Miller of Winside, Kevin (Tammi) Frevert of Norfolk, Tyler (Sue) Frevert of Wayne, and Pam Zegers of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert (Janelle) Nelson of Wakefield; a brother-in-law, Merlin (Kathleen) Frevert of Wayne; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenville in 2013; brothers, Dale Nelson and Merle Nelson; sister, Lois Christman; and granddaughter, Mary Amanda Frevert.

Pallbearers will be Bonnie’s grandchildren, Kristy Miller, Marla Miller, Gerrin Miller, April Frevert, Ashley Frevert, Aaron Paulsen and Sonya Wolf.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here