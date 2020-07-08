Bonnie Frevert, 90, of Winside, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Private family Christian services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. William Engrebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Public visitation will be held Thursday, July 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside.

Memorials may be directed to the Frevert family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Bonnie Lou Frevert was born Nov. 7, 1929 near Hoskins to Albert and Lilly (Buss) Nelson. She graduated from Falls City Nebraska High School. She worked at J.C. Penny’s in Norfolk after high school. Bonnie married Glenville Frevert on Dec. 11, 1949 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church rural Wakefield. Following their marriage, the couple lived in the Wayne County area near Wayne, Winside, and then Wakefield. In 1963, the couple moved into Winside. Bonnie then worked at Jake’s Corner Mart, later as a cook at the Winside Public School and was a baby sitter. She continued to live in Winside, until moving to the Wakefield Care Center in September 2017. Bonnie was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary in Winside, and the Town and Country Club. She loved to play cards.

Survivors include by her children, Pat (Mike) Miller of Winside, Kevin (Tammi) Frevert of Norfolk, Tyler (Sue) Frevert of Wayne, and Pam Zegers of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert (Janelle) Nelson of Wakefield; a brother-in-law, Merlin (Kathleen) Frevert of Wayne; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenville in 2013; brothers, Dale Nelson and Merle Nelson; sister, Lois Christman; and granddaughter, Mary Amanda Frevert.

Pallbearers will be Bonnie’s grandchildren, Kristy Miller, Marla Miller, Gerrin Miller, April Frevert, Ashley Frevert, Aaron Paulsen and Sonya Wolf.