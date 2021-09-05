Home / Obituaries / Berniece A. Hogan

Berniece A. Hogan

Sun, 09/05/2021 - 1:05pm claraosten

Berniece A. Hogan, 94, of Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at her residence in Wayne.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Memorials may be made to Bernieces' family.

Berniece Annette Hogan was born Aug. 25, 1926 on the family farm in Dixon County to William J. and Pearl L. (Schmidt) Echtenkamp. She attended Immanual Lutheran Parochial School and District 78 in Wakefield. Berniece married DeLloyd L. Meyer on Dec.7, 1947, and they lived on a farm in Wayne County. Berniece worked as a CNA for 29 years at the Wakefield Community Hospital and Nursing Home. They moved into Wakefield in 1979. In 1998, she was united in marriage to Raymond W. Hogan and moved to Sioux City, Iowa. Berniece moved back to Wayne in 2010 after Ray’s death. In August of 2015, Berniece moved into Brookdale (now Kinship Point) until her death. 

Survivors include her children, Glendon (Lorie) Meyer of Pender, Kathleen (Dale) Baker of Lincoln, DeLloyd Jr. (Diana) Meyer of Omaha and daughter-in-law, Linda Meyer of Quimby, Iowa; Hogan children, Ronnie (Sherry) Hogan of South Dakota, Denny (Karen) Hogan of Sioux City, Iowa, Judy (Garry) Call of Angola, Indiana and Paula Hogan of Sioux City, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, DeLloyd L. Meyer (1986), and Raymond Hogan (2010); son, Donald L. Meyer; grandson, Chris Meyer; Ray’s son, Harry Hogan; two brothers and sisters-in-law.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • What are Life Skills?
    August 30, 2021
    Life skills are defined in the Targeting Life Skills Model as “Skills that help an individual to be successful in living a productive and satisfying life.”  In Nebraska 4-H we focus...
  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

  • Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling (center) and Jason Barelman of Career Services during an ice cream social in the Student Center, Aug. 15. (From 8-23-2001)
    Memory Lane - August 23, 2001
    August 23, 2021
    From the August 23, 2001 edition of The Wayne Herald: Getting ready for the year Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling(center) and Jason...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here