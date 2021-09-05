Berniece A. Hogan, 94, of Wayne, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at her residence in Wayne.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Memorials may be made to Bernieces' family.

Berniece Annette Hogan was born Aug. 25, 1926 on the family farm in Dixon County to William J. and Pearl L. (Schmidt) Echtenkamp. She attended Immanual Lutheran Parochial School and District 78 in Wakefield. Berniece married DeLloyd L. Meyer on Dec.7, 1947, and they lived on a farm in Wayne County. Berniece worked as a CNA for 29 years at the Wakefield Community Hospital and Nursing Home. They moved into Wakefield in 1979. In 1998, she was united in marriage to Raymond W. Hogan and moved to Sioux City, Iowa. Berniece moved back to Wayne in 2010 after Ray’s death. In August of 2015, Berniece moved into Brookdale (now Kinship Point) until her death.

Survivors include her children, Glendon (Lorie) Meyer of Pender, Kathleen (Dale) Baker of Lincoln, DeLloyd Jr. (Diana) Meyer of Omaha and daughter-in-law, Linda Meyer of Quimby, Iowa; Hogan children, Ronnie (Sherry) Hogan of South Dakota, Denny (Karen) Hogan of Sioux City, Iowa, Judy (Garry) Call of Angola, Indiana and Paula Hogan of Sioux City, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, DeLloyd L. Meyer (1986), and Raymond Hogan (2010); son, Donald L. Meyer; grandson, Chris Meyer; Ray’s son, Harry Hogan; two brothers and sisters-in-law.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.