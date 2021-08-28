Ardyce Marie Johnson

Ardyce Marie (Swanson) Johnson, 90, of Laurel. died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Hillcrest Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord with Vicar Deb Hammer officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord. Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 30 at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services at church.

Memorials may be made to the family and will be designated to Ardyce's favorite charities.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Ardyce Marie (Swanson) Johnson was born May 4,1931 at Wayne to Emil and Clara (Goldberg) Swanson. She grew up on a farm north of Wayne. She attended Cozy Nest (District 58) country school. She graduated from Concord High School in 1948 and attended Wayne State College. On Dec. 16, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart Evert Johnson at Concordia Lutheran Church. To this marriage were born four children - Lynette, Brent, Bruce and Carla. They farmed for 52 years on the Goldberg Family farm south of Concord.

She was a lifetime member of Concordia Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She was active in Junior Missionary, Luther League, Married Couples, WELCA, Dorcas Circle and sang many years in the church choir. She led Bible Study at Hillcrest Care Center, was a 4-H leader and taught many to sew, cook and bake. She was a member of the Merry Homemakers Club. She worked many years as a bookkeeper and at Nutrena Feeds in Wayne, retiring in 1997. She sold Mary Kay for many years. Faith, Family and Friends where especially important to her. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed attending the grandchildren and great grandchildren's games and performances. She enjoyed attending LCC Bears sporting events and was a huge Husker football and volleyball fan. If she wasn't watching sports on TV then she was watching the game show station. Her family loved her baking and cooking, especially her cinnamon rolls, turtles, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cake with caramel frosting, hamballs and mashed potatoes.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and loved spending time at Bruce's cabin at Leech Lake, Minnesota. You could find her reading, doing puzzles, word searches, playing board games and cards. She even got good at Zooming.

Survivors include her four children, Lynette and Doug Krie of Laurel; Brent and Penny Johnson of Concord; Bruce and Vikki Johnson of Fargo, North Dakota; Carla and Don Noecker of Hartington; 11 grandchildren: Kris Krie, Trisha Reifenrath, Alissa Thompson, Mark, Brad and Chad Johnson, Jorie Kosel, Jayce Johnson, Mike and Nate Noecker and Christina Sees; 25 great-grandchildren, with two more great-grandchildren due in December and March and two great great-granddaughters; in-laws, Lyla Swanson of Wayne, Doris and Jim Nelson of Laurel, Leon and Linda Johnson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma: Delwyn and Fern Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Mary Johnson of Allen; many nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Evert; brother, Ernie Swanson; in-laws Marlen and Suzie Johnson, Phyllis and Dean Salmon and Duke Johnson.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews, Cris Krie, Mark Johnson, Brad Johnson, Chad Johnson, Mike Noecker, Nate Noecker, Jayce Johnson, Regg Swanson, and Lon Swanson.

Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters Trisha Reifenrath, Alissa Thompson, Christina Sees, Jorie Kosel, and niece Ann Scholl.