Alan Maxey

Alan Gerard Maxey, 62, of Omaha died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack in Omaha.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Pastor Lee Weander will officiate, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond. The service will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/499638531. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Alan Gerard Maxey was born in Osmond on July 26, 1958 to Wendell Sr. and Mary Ellen (Theisen) Maxey. He grew up in Osmond as the oldest of 11 children and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Osmond Community High School, where he lettered in wrestling and football. Al married Barbara Gutz on July 29, 1977 and to this union they were blessed with five children: Justin, Anthony, Linnea, Karma, and Katlyn.

Alan took great pride in working alongside his dad and owned Big Al’s Diner and Maxey Feed and Seed in Beemer. He also embraced giving back to the community and enjoyed being the voice under the Friday night lights for the Beemer Bobcats, served on the Chamber of Commerce, and also volunteered as “Smokey the Bear” for Fire Prevention Week. Known fondly as “Big Al” due to his stature and presence when he entered a room, Al's smile was grand and his laugh was jolly. He considered everyone he met a friend.

Al first found his true calling in sales at Gene Steffy in Fremont. This fulfilling career spanned decades and reached from the Midwest to the West Coast at many dealerships like Cornhusker Auto Norfolk, Arnie’s of Wayne and Baxter Toyota of LaVista. His grandeur was charming and welcoming, qualities that were ever-present on the lot. Conversations with Al were sincere, and he always wanted to know, “what can I do to earn your business.” Conversations with Al generally ended with a powerful handshake, something he truly believed in.

Al married Connie Smith on June 23, 2008 in San Diego, California. He loved the ocean and walking the beach, Padres Baseball games and attending Saddleback Church. He continued his faith and worship at Divine Shepard in Omaha. Al experienced God’s blessing in everyday happenings as they unfolded through his life until the Lord called him home. Al’s faith was unwavering.

Survivors include his loving mother, Mary Ellen Maxey; Connie Maxey, Barb Maxey, Justin and Jami Maxey, Tony Maxey, Linnea and Tyler Fellows, Karma and John Pribnow, Katlyn Maxey, Alexander Smith, Abbie Smith and Alison Smith; nine grandchildren, Jaden, Alexis, Calie, Kaden, Greyson, Jaxsyn, Kenyon, Rori, and Connor; brothers and sisters, Beth and Kelly Dohmen, Craig Maxey, Doug and Lysa Maxey, Patrick and Shauna Maxey, Diana Campos, Marc and Gina Maxey, Jay and Toni Maxey, Paula and Mike Dartman, Gina and Tim Reinke and Wendell and Emily Maxey. Several nieces and nephews will feel his loss.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Maxey Sr.; grandson, Gabriel Maxey (son of Justin and Jami Maxey); Grandpa and Grandma T (Theisen); Grandma Dibbert and Rudy Dibbert and Hugh and Gladys Maxey.