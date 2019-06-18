WSC engineering camp students visit wind farm

High school students participating in a two-day engineering camp at Wayne State College had the opportunity to visit the NextEra Energy Sholes Wind Energy Center west of Carroll on June 18.

They were accompanied by instructors Don Buryanek and Adam Davis, along with John Hay, a faculty member with the University of Nebraska.

The students learned about the 71 turbine wind farm, the construction of the turbines and how power is distributed.

Phillip Clement, Project Director for the project, told the students it is anticipated the turbines will begin providing electricity to the region in late October.