Winside School Board to meet

The following is being published as a correction to the notice that was published in the Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 edition of the Wayne Herald.

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education of the

Winside School District, a/k/a School District 95R, in the county of Wayne, in the State of Nebraska,

be held at 7:00PM or as soon thereafter as the same may be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in

the library. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public

inspection at the office of the superintendent.

BY: BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE

WINSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT, a/k/a

SCHOOL DISTRICT 95R, IN THE

OF NEBRASKA.

