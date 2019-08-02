Home / News / Winside School Board to meet

Winside School Board to meet

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 1:09pm claraosten

 

The following is being published as a correction to the notice that was published in the Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 edition of the Wayne Herald.

 

 

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Education of the

 

Winside School District, a/k/a School District 95R, in the county of Wayne, in the State of Nebraska,

 

 be held at 7:00PM or as soon thereafter as the same may be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in

 

the library.  An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public 

 

inspection at the office of the superintendent.  

 

BY: BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE 

WINSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT, a/k/a

SCHOOL DISTRICT 95R, IN THE

OF NEBRASKA.

 

 

 

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

