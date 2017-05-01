Welcome to the world

Sugar and spice and everything nice, that's what little girls are made of - and the first baby born at Providence Medical Center in 2017 is no exception.

Miss Fiona Rae Munn was born to parents Angela and MJ Munn of Wayne on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 12:09 p.m. She measured 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 17 ounces.

Dr. Melissa Dobbins had the honor of delivering the newborn. But the care the Munns received didn't stop at the doctor.

"We really want to thank Dr. Dobbins and entire Providence Medical Center Staff, including the nurses and dietary staff who gave us a delicious meal of steak and potatoes today, for taking such good care of us," MJ Munn said.

Coming home to her nine siblings who range ages 17 to 2, Fiona will have nearly endless options for entertainment and an un-ending amount of love showered upon her as she grows.

Fiona and her family were presented with numerous gifts donated by dozens of businesses and individuals in the area while at the hospital in honor of being the first of many babies to be born in 2017.

The Munn family was surprised at the amount of gifts donated and were extremely grateful for generosity shown to them.

"It's like a second Christmas really," MJ said. "We want to thank all the people who donated. God blessed with a beautiful little girl and we couldn't ask for more."

