WCHD offers resource to potential buyers

If there's one thing Megan Weaver wants people to know about the Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation (WCHD), it's that a family doesn't have to be in dire straights to qualify for their program, nor does the home involved have to be the worst one on the block.

Those are two misconceptions the executive director of the program feels may be prevalent in the community, but said that those ideas couldn't be further from the truth.

"The people who want to utilize the program do have to meet income guidelines but they aren't extremely low ones," Weaver said. "And we've done houses that needed a lot of work and ones that needed only a few updates."

The program, technically considered a purchase-rehab-resell program, is available to people who have never owned a home or have owned a home less than three years.

The home being purchase must require at least $1,000 worth of rehabilitation to qualify for the program and according to Weaver, that is a very easy number to hit with nearly any home.

"We're seeing a lot of need for the new electrical panel and that fix often hits close to the $1,000 mark."

Weaver pointed out that in some instances, the potential homebuyer has done the work themselves with the WCHD program simply purchasing the materials.

"We had a guy do his own roof with the help of some buddies," she said. "Buyers doing some of the work themselves makes it possible to do more projects in the home."

While the name of the corporation is the Wayne Community House Development Corporation, WCHD serves a number of counties including Wayne, Burt, Thurston, Dodge, Washington and Cuming.

Weaver said that while many come to WCHD after they've visited with their bank about financing options, she would love to see people come in prior to that because they know about the program beforehand.

"This is a great asset for the communities we cover and it has been utilized, but we have the ability to do more."

