Wayne's Simpson named Nebraska American Legion Eagle-Scout-of-the-Year

James Simpson, 17, of Wayne, has been selected as the 2019 Eagle-Scout-of-the-Year by the Nebraska American Legion and will receive a $500 cash award.

Simpson is a junior at Breeze Hill Academy – Home School and member of Troop 174 where he achieved his Eagle Scout in September of 2017. He is a member of the Wayne County Sharp Shooters, 4-H Club and Grace Lutheran Church.

Simpson participates in the orchestra and in shooting competitions. He volunteers at his church and at various community events in Wayne. Simpson has held many Scout positions and is currently the Junior Assistant Scout Master for Troop 174.

Simpson plans to study American History and Government with hopes of becoming a constitutional lawyer. He is the son of Jeffrey and Colleen Simpson.

Selected for second place and a $300 cash award was Dylan Hiser of Seward. Third place and a $200 cash award was Andrew Schmitz of Papillion.

The selection of the national American Legion Eagle-Scout-of-the-Year will be announced at the Spring meetings of The American Legion, held in Indianapolis, Ind. in May 2019. The National Eagle-Scout-of-the-Year receives a $10,000 scholarship.

American Legion Department Commander Lyle Bartels and the Department of Nebraska offer congratulations to this year's recipients and applaud all those who attained Eagle Scout.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.