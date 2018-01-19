Wayne Water department chlorinating water

The city of Wayne today (Friday, Jan. 19) issued the following statement in regard to the city's water system:

"Through normal water system sampling and testing, the City of Wayne Water Department has determined it necessary to do short-term chlorination of the entire water system.

Beginning today, Water Department Personnel began adding chlorine to the water and will continue to do so for four - five days until it has reached the entire system. Customers should notice a slight taste of chlorine in their drinking water for five - seven days. There is no need for any water customers to change their normal water usage/drinking habits during this time.

"If you have any questions regarding this notice, please call (402) 375-1733, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m."