Wayne teen believed to have drowned in Platte County over Memorial Day weekend

According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Rodriguez, of Wayne, died from a possible drowning on May 26 at Lake North/Lake Babcock outside of Columbus, Neb.

According to the press release, officers responded to Lake North/Lake Babock around 10:30 a.m. There they discovered that one person had fallen into the water and a second person, Rodriguez jumped in to help. It’s believed Rodriguez drowned while attempting to assist. His body was recovered from Lake Babcock around 5 p.m. on May 26.

Columbus Fire and Rescue, the Platte County Sheriff’s Dive Team, the Waterloo Fire and Rescue Department along with the Nebraska Game and Parks responded to the call. The incident remains under investigation.