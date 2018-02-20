Wayne students observing National FFA Week

The newly organized Wayne FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 17-24.

National FFA Week embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 653,000 members with a passion for agriculture will participate in activities at local, state and national levels.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.

Wayne celebrated National FFA Week by participating in the following activities: Official Dress Day on Monday; PJ Day on Tuesday; Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Breakfast for all 7-12 students and staff on Thursday, and a Pep Rally on Friday. Additionally, the FFA flag was flown at the school next to the Nebraska flag.

Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural education and hands-on learning, they are preparing for 255 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industries.

National FFA Week is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

The Wayne FFA chapter is advised by Ms. Toni Rasmussen.

Members of the Wayne FFA chapter (pictured in the photo above) include (front) Madison Jenkins, Jenna Trenhaile, Josie Thompson, Megan Keiser, Mariah Frevert, Tyler Gilliland and Casey Koenig. (second row) Allison Claussen, Brennen O'Reilly, Austin Fernau, Tori French, Taylor French, Grace Lindsay and Advisor Toni Rasmussen. (third row) Hana Nelsen, Annie Kniesche, Terran Sievers, Maysn Dorey, Abby Ankeny and Katelyn Grone. (back) Lauren Pick, Faith Junck, Meghan Spahr, Erin O'Reilly, Noah Lutt, Cade Janke and Colton Vovos. FFA members not pictured include Elizabeth Junck, Josh Lutt, Andrea Torres, Harley Wheeler and Gunnar Jorgensen.