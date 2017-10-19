Wayne is stop on State Chamber & Industry tour

Joseph Young and Jamie Karl with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry were in Wayne on Thursday to discuss legislative issues and update their audience on how Nebraska ranks in the business community.

Approximately 30 community members were on hand to listen to Young talk about what had happened in the Nebraska legislature during the 90-day 2017 legislative sesison.

He highlighted bills that were passed that were supported by the State Chamber and those that were opposed by the State Chamber.

He noted that the Chamber's four major areas of interest are with bills that affect taxation, regulation, workforce (including workforce housing) and job creation.

Karl then shared information regarding Nebraska's strengths and weaknesses.

Among the highlights are the fact that CNBC ranks Nebraska #13 for Business; #5 for Education; #6 for Business Friendliness; and #10 for Quality of Life.

In what he called areas of "mediocrity" Nebraska ranked #20 in Workforce (a drop of nine spots since 2014); #27 in Current Economy (a drop of 16 points in six years); #26 in Growth Prospects and #33 in Technology and Innovation.

Listed as a major weakness in the state was taxes.

Nebraska businesses paid $9.8 billion in state and local taxes while individuals paid more than $2.24 billion in taxes. Nebraska's property taxes are the 11th highest in the nation.

Also taking part in Thursday's forum was State Senator Joni Albrecht. She spoke of the work of the 2017 Legislature and highlighted legislation she was worked to get passed.

The Wayne stop was the 24th of 27 that the State Chamber is making this fall.