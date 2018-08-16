Wayne State College's Criminal Justice Crime Scene Investigation Facility to hold ribbon-cutting Thursday

The Wayne State College Criminal Justice Program has announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Criminal Justice Crime Scene Investigation Facility will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at 211 East 10th Street. The event is open to the media and the public.

The $350,000 lab facility will provide a variety of academic experiences: managing hostage situations, active shooter scenarios, and building searches; crime scene investigation with an emphasis on evidence documentation, bloodstain spatter analysis, fingerprint acquisition, firearm trajectories, and shoeprint casings; crime scene reporting for future journalists; emergency management exercises; processing a crime scene with DNA evidence; and fluid and arson analyses.

Future criminal justice professionals can learn how to enter a structure that may have a crime occurring (hostage situations, active shooters, raid entry procedures, building searches, etc.). The facility will also provide a site for students to conduct a crime scene investigation by collecting, documenting, and processing criminal evidence. These types of activities cannot occur in a traditional classroom due to the space requirements and, more importantly, the inability to provide credible simulations.

In addition to the educational experiences related to criminal investigations, the lab will allow students to gain courtroom experience associated with cases they investigate. Learning experiences include testifying in court, introducing evidence effectively, interviewing witnesses, and, for students interested in pre-law, conducting a mock trial. Local judges and attorneys have agreed to assist students with these experiential learning activities. Criminal Justice Club members will be able to participate in regional and national crime scene investigation competitions in association with Delta Upsilon, a criminal justice club.

Wayne State President Marysz Rames will deliver brief remarks at the start of the event. Faculty will be available to answer questions and provide demonstrations.

For information: 402-375-7030.

