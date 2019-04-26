Home / News / Wayne State College welcomes public to the CAT

Wayne State College welcomes public to the CAT

Fri, 04/26/2019 - 5:24pm Sarah Lentz

Friday afternoon, Wayne State College hosted an open house celebrating the opening of the $15.2 million state-of-the-art Center for Applied Technology. The facility prepares students for a wide variety of jobs in the Industrial technology, manufacturing and engineering fields and beyond. Dr. Marysz Rames, WSC president, welcomed the public before Business and Technology dean, Dr. Vaughn Benson and student Ben Aschoff spoke. After the program, the public was welcomed with tours of the building. For more coverage of this event find next week’s issue of The Wayne Herald.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here