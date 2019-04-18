Wayne State College Search Committee To Interview Four Candidates

The Wayne State College search committee for the Vice President of Student Affairs position has identified four candidates for on-campus interviews beginning Thursday, April 18. Each of the candidates will spend one day on campus meeting with various campus constituencies. President Marysz Rames extends an invitation to employees and students to attend the appropriate session with each candidate. The candidates, in order of their campus interviews, are Dr. Corday Goddard, Dr. John Yaun, Mr. Kevin Worthen, and Ms. Connie Frazier.

Corday Goddard earned his PhD in Educational Administration from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is currently serving as Associate Dean for Student Development at St. Norbert College since 2008. Prior experience includes Director of Residential Life from 1998-2008 and Interim Director of Campus Safety from 2007-2008 both at St. Norbert College. Dr. Goddard will be interviewing on Thursday, April 18.

John Yaun earned his Ed.D. in Higher Education – Leadership Studies from Marshall University. He is currently serving as Assistant Vice President for Housing/Strategic Initiatives at California State University, San Bernardino since 2018. Prior experience includes Executive Director of Housing and Residential Life from 2015-2018 and Interim Associate Dean of Students from 2016-2017 at California State University, San Bernardino. He was Director of Housing and Residence Life from 2009-2015 at Marshall University. From 2007-2009 he served as Senior Associate Director for Residence Life and Staff Development at the University of Miami. Dr. Yaun will be interviewing on Thursday, April 25.

Kevin Worthen earned his M.S. in College Student Personnel from the University of Tennessee. He has served as Associate Vice President for Safety and Student Wellness from 2017-2018 and Vice President for Student Development from 2009-2017 both at Nazareth College. Prior experience also includes Dean of Students at Lafayette College from 2006-2009 and Acting Dean of Students from 2005-2006. Kevin Worthen will be interviewing on Friday, April 26.

Connie Frazier earned her M.A. in Educational Management and Development – Student Affairs from New Mexico State University. She has served as Executive Director, Housing and Dining Services from 2014-2018 at University of North Dakota. Prior experience also includes Director, Housing & Residential Program from 2000-2012 at Angelo State University. Connie Frazier will be interviewing on Monday, April 29.

Given the importance of this position at Wayne State College, employees and students are highly encouraged to attend the appropriate sessions.

Wayne State College, a leading, public four-year college in northeast Nebraska, is a proud member of the Nebraska State College System.