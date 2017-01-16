Wayne State College to host workshop on safe, effective burn plans

Learn the basics of applying safe, prescribed fire to the landscape within a workshop at the Frey Conference Suite, Kanter Student Center, Wayne State College on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Prescribed burning is one of the most valuable tools for improving livestock forage, wildlife habitat and brush control.

Registration is free for Wayne State College students and open to the public for a $10 entrance fee which includes lunch and materials. The registration is free for WSC students (although lunch is not provided for them). WSC students can attend individual sessions as their class schedule allows.

“Landowners in the region are becoming more interested in using prescribed fire as a management tool for their grasslands,’’ said Dr. Mark Hammer of Wayne State College. “Controlled burning can provide more forage for grazers and provide improved habitat for grassland wildlife. These workshops are a great opportunity to learn how to develop a safe and effective burn plan.”

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever suggest developing a wildlife management plan as an excellent way to prioritize how, when, and where to make improvements on the landscape in 2017 and beyond. To help achieve habitat goals consider attending a prescribed fire workshop.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever members are a diversified group of hunters, non-hunters, farmers, ranchers, landowners, conservation enthusiasts and wildlife officials. Pheasants Forever is for those who want to make a difference for wildlife by creating habitat, restoring wetlands and protecting prairies.

Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Nebraska Game and Parks, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nebraska Environmental Trust and the WSC Wildlife Society have joined with Wayne State College to offer this workshop.

Features of the workshop will include: writing a burn plan, fire behavior, smoke management, burning techniques, equipment and safety, fire line positions, fire weather forecasts and burn associations. Fire benefits: habitat improvement, brush control, forage production and CRP Management

The day's agenda includes:

8:45 to 9 a.m. – Check-in;

9 to 9:15 a.m. – Workshop introduction;

9:15 to 9:55 a.m. – Uses and benefits of prescribed fire;

9:55 to 10:05 a.m. – Break;

10:05 to 11 a.m. – Fire Behavior;

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Prescribed Fire Preparation;

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. – lunch;

12:15 to 1 p.m. – Prescribed fire equipment;

1 to 1:45 p.m. – Fireline Positions and Burn Day Activities;

1:45 to 2:35 p.m. – Prescribed Fire Techniques;

2:35 to 2:45 p.m. – Break;

2:45 to 3:15 p.m. – Smoke management and safety considerations;

3:15 to 3:45 p.m. – Regulations, burn plans, and conservation programs;

3:45 to 4 p.m. – Burn Association Updates and Accomplishments.

For more information visit: www.NebraskaPF.com to register online or call 308-850-8395 or please contact: Mark Hammer, Professor of the Department of Life Sciences at Wayne State College, Phone: 402-375-7043 or mahamme1@wsc.edu