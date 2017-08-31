Wayne State College to host Family Day, Sept. 9

The Student Activities Board and the Student Life Office of Wayne State College will welcome students and their families for Family Day on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration - Kanter Student Center Atrium.

Guests may pick up a campus map, purchase discounted football game tickets, purchase meal bundle tickets, pick up free planetarium tickets while supplies last, register for the Little Siblings Weekend, register for the Little Siblings Overnight, and receive general information about the day’s activities. Discounted football tickets are only available at this time.

10 a.m. to Noon

Balloon Brigade and Arts/Crafts, Kanter Student Center Atrium, Sponsored by Student Activities and Spirit and Tradition.

1 to 4 p.m.

Open House – Academic Buildings and Residence Halls, All Academic Buildings and Residence Halls will be open for visitation.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wayne State College Bookstore

The Wayne State College Bookstore will be open for your convenience in shopping. Stop and check out the in-store specials. The bookstore is located in the atrium of the Kanter Student Center.

11 a.m., noon, 1, 2, and 3 p.m.

Planetarium Shows – Carhart Science Building; 11 a.m. – Earth, Moon and Sun; noon – Stargazer; 1 p.m. – STARS; 2 p.m. – Astronaut; 3 p.m. – From Earth to Universe; All shows are free, however they require tickets because seating is limited. Tickets are available at the Kanter Student Center information desk atrium.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family Day Brunch – Kanter Student Center Cafeteria.

All you-care-to-eat omelets, scrambled eggs, French toast, roast beef, spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce, chicken breast with wild rice, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, soup, salad bar, dessert bar, hard and soft serve ice cream, beverages and more. $8 per person; $5 for children; 10 and under (3 and under are free)

Noon to 2 p.m.

Games on the Green – Band field, north of lot #10, Sponsored by RHA and SAB. Enjoy lawn games, chalk and fun activities with family and friends.

4 to 6 p.m.

Family Day Dinner – Kanter Student Center Cafeteria All-you-care-to-eat BBQ sandwiches, bratwurst, hot dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries, pasta bar, bread sticks, salad bar, dessert bar, hard and soft serve ice cream, beverages and more. $8 per person; $5 for children 10 and under (3 and under are free).

Meal bundle (purchasing both brunch and dinner tickets together)

$15 per person; $10 for children 10 and under (3 and under are free).

4 p.m.

Bubbleology Show – Ramsey Theatre, Sponsored by SAB, Join us for the amazing Bubbleology Show. Fun and educational for the whole family. Watch as Keith Johnson makes sculptures and does tricks with bubbles. Check out Keith Johnson on You Tube.

5:30 p.m. through the third quarter of the football game – Photo Booth and Cards for WSC students.

5 to 6 p.m.

Tailgate Party – South End Zone; Join other Wildcat fans for a tailgate party at the south end zone (Recreation Center if weather is inclement). Typical tailgate fare with grilled items, chips and soda. Adults $8 person, under 12 years old $5.

6 p.m.

Football game – Wayne State vs. University of Mary, Stadium/Cunningham Field; Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy collegiate football and be entertained by the Wildcat Marching Band, Flag Corps and Yell Squad. Discounted early sales tickets available at the Kanter Student Center Atrium (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only). Discounted early tickets – Adults $5; children K-12 $3; General Admission Tickets – Adults $10; Senior (62 and up) $8; Children K-12 $5, Preschool Free.

Little Siblings Weekend

The Office of Residence Life invites relatives 6 to 16 years old to spend the night or the weekend on campus with their older brother or sister for Little Siblings Weekend. A variety of age-appropriate activities will be sponsored throughout the weekend for both the student and the sibling to enjoy. Please show off how great Wayne State College is by bringing your siblings, cousins, nieces or nephews.

Siblings will be able to stay overnight on Friday or Saturday, Sept. 8-9 in their relative’s residence hall room. WSC students will be responsible for hosting and supervising their siblings. Registration to stay overnight is required.

Registration to stay overnight will also occur at the registration table located in the Kanter Student Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9.

For more information, please contact: 402-375-7318.