Wayne Shopko pharmacy now closed
Sun, 01/13/2019 - 10:29am claraosten
The pharmacy at the Wayne Shopko Hometown is among those that have been closed by the company.
A sign on the door of the Wayne store indicates that effective Jan. 13 customers' prescriptions and prescription records will be available at U-Save Pharmacy in Wayne.
In December, Shopko announced that 22 Shopko pharmacies in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota were sold to supermarket chain Hy-Vee Inc.
No other information has been made available by the Green Bay, Wisc. based retailer in regard to the Wayne situation at this time.