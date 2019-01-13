Wayne Shopko pharmacy now closed

The pharmacy at the Wayne Shopko Hometown is among those that have been closed by the company.

A sign on the door of the Wayne store indicates that effective Jan. 13 customers' prescriptions and prescription records will be available at U-Save Pharmacy in Wayne.

In December, Shopko announced that 22 Shopko pharmacies in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota were sold to supermarket chain Hy-Vee Inc.

No other information has been made available by the Green Bay, Wisc. based retailer in regard to the Wayne situation at this time.