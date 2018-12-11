Wayne schools honor veterans

Wayne Community Schools was host to a Veterans Day Program on Nov. 12.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade, along with students from St. Mary’s Elementary School and members of the community were on hand to honor veterans and thank them for their service.

Ten veterans received Quilts of Valor from members of the group that sews the quilts at The Quilt Shop in Wakefield.

Matt Schaub, seventh and eighth grade Social Studies teacher, was this year’s speaker.

Schaub served in active duty in Germany from 1982-1984 and was with the 189th Transportation Company that spent time in Iraq. He spoke on how his time in the military allowed him to become familiar with people who were different than what he was used to, growing up in O’Neill.