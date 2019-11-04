Wayne Power Drive results

The Wayne High School Power Drive team began their 2019 season at Neligh Park in West Point on Saturday. Two cars from Wayne competed on the 0.55 mile long road course in a 90 minute endurance race.

Car E39 took an early lead in the race and was able to maintain its lead throughout the entire race, while pitting twice for drivers exchanges.Returning driver Sam Perry, and first time driver Nathan Kufner, paired to drive E39 to 1st place, leading the competition by 3.3 miles, setting the track record at 68 laps.

Wayne also debuted a new car on Saturday, the S22. The newly finished car was driven by two first time drivers, Emily Eilers and Meghan Spahr. S22 held 2nd place for the first half of the race, just tailing the leader.

Unfortunately an on-track incident took car S22 out of the race for roughly 27 minutes to return to the pits for repairs. Hard work in the pits got the S22 back on the track, and it was able to rebound for a 3rd place finish just 0.55 miles behind 2nd place.

The Blue Devils’ hard work throughout the event also earned them the Best Pit Crew award. Wayne's next competition is on Saturday April 13th in Lincoln at the UNL tractor test facility on East Campus.