Wayne police respond to robbery at Wayne business

An armed robbery occurred at Casey’s General Store, located at 407 East 7th Street in Wayne at approximately 10:21 p.m. on May 26.

According to information provided by the Wayne Police Department, an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

The suspect entered the business with a handgun displayed, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his mid 20s, approximately 5’4” to 5’9”, 130 to 140 lbs., wearing a black bandanna over his face, dark sunglasses, red bandana around his neck, a black and camo “Bone Collector” hat, a red and black checkered long sleeve button up flannel shirt, blue t-shirt, black gloves, white tennis shoes with neon green along the sides and black pants.

The suspect brandished what looked to be a blued snub nose revolver.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department at (402) 375-2626 or a local law enforcement agency.