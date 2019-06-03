Wayne Police Department warns of business scam

The Wayne Police Department has issued a statement in regard to a scam in the community.

"One of our local businesses was targeted by a scam. The caller stated they were with the "U.S. Marshal's" and had an employee purchase four gift cards with money from his employer. The employer did not approve the money to be used. The caller then had the employee relay the gift card numbers over the phone, leaving this business out quite a bit of money."

Law enforcement will NOT call asking for money from a business and we urge local businesses to remind employees of this.

"They (businesses) can always call us at the non-emergency number 402-375-2626 if they think something doesn't sound right," said Drew Marshall, an officer with the Wayne Police Department.

In addition, the police department was also contacted by another business that had a customer present a large value cashiers' checks that raised suspicions.

"This serves as a reminder to all businesses to review money transaction policies with all employees and practice due diligence when dealing with unusual transactions and/or requests," Marshall said.