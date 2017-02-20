Wayne Library celebrates Laura Ingalls Wilder's birthday

Wayne Public Library hosted a Laura Ingalls Wilder 150th birthday celebration on Feb. 21 at the Wayne Public Library. A large number of children were on hand for the activities and parents were able to reminisce about the author and days gone by.

This celebration included games and activities where attendess were able to make their own butter, scrub clothes in the washtub, make a paper quilt block, string buttons and beads have birthday cake & lemonade, hear fiddle playing from Wayne State College student Derek Torres and learn more about pioneer life.

Wayne State College also opened the McCorkindale School for brief tours in conjunction with this event.

"This event was the brain child of Pac 'N' Save's own Kim Endicott, who has donated her personal collections for viewing, funds and countless hours and passion to bring this project to life," said Julie Osnes, Youth Services Librarian at Wayne Public Library.