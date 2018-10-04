Wayne High Prom set for April 14

Wayne High School's Prom will take place Saturday, April 14 at Wayne State College.

The Grand March will be held at 6 p.m., supper at 7 p.m. and the dance from 8 p.m. - midnight. This year's prom theme is Enchanted Forest.

The Prom Court includes queen candidates - Jamie Gamble, Shania Anderson, Kennedy Maly, Jenna Trenhaile and Megan Keiser.

King candidates are Sam Bruckner, Ryan Jaixen, Beau Bowers, Nate Burrows and Jack Osnes.

