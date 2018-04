The 2018 Wayne High School Prom King and Queen were announced following the Grand March on April  21.

Jack Osnes, son of Thom and Julie Osnes was chosen as this year's Prom King.

Jamie Gamble, daughter of Randy and Laura Gamble, was selected as Queen.

Following the coronation, prom festivities continued on the Wayne State College campus and into the night with Post Prom events held at Wayne High School.