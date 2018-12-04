Wayne High prom postponed due to forecast

Wayne Community Schools officials have told The Wayne Herald that this weekend’s prom has been postponed due to the forecast for winter weather this weekend.

Prom activities are being moved from this Saturday, April 14, to next Saturday, April 21. All times and locations will remain the same, with the Grand March at 6 p.m. in Ramsey Theater and the prom to follow at the WSC Student Center.

“The forecast has not changed, and in fact has worsened throughout the week,” the school said on its Facebook page late Thursday afternoon. “We know this decision places a burden on plans, however we are very concerned with the safety of our students, and of those who need to travel to Wayne for the evening.”

“The post-prom committee has been incredibly understanding and will make adjustments to post-prom to ensure the event is fun for the students on the 21st,” the school added. “Communication regarding post prom will be made when more details are decided upon, however the time frame for post prom should not be affected.”

For more questions, call either superintendent Mark Lenihan or high school principal Mark Hanson at (402) 375-3150.