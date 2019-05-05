Wayne High Power Drive team hosts state event

The 2019 Electric Vehicle Energy Research of Nebraska (EVERON Power Drive State Championship was held May 4 at the First National Bank Card Center in Wayne.

Cars from a schools throughout the area competed in the .3 mile oval track.

The Wayne Blue Devils received eight awards:

Car S22 (new this year):

Second place in documentation;

First place in Design;

First place in Braking - driven by Meghan Spahr;;

First place in Maneuverability - driven by Emily Eilers;

Second Place in Endurance - 131 laps (90 minute endurance race) - driven by Emily Eilers and Meghan Spahr

Second Place Overall - State Champion Runner Up.

Car E39

First Place Endurance / Exhibition Class State Champion (eighth championship for 39 car) - 150 laps, setting a new track record. (90 minute endurance race) - driven by Sam Perry and Nathan Kufner ;

Highest Mileage Award (Highest mileage total from all 2019 events combined, all classes, all cars).

Full Results from the state championship event can be found at: https://sites.google.com/site/everonpowerdrive/home/results.