Home / News / Wayne High Power Drive team hosts state event

Wayne High Power Drive team hosts state event

Sun, 05/05/2019 - 6:57pm claraosten

The 2019 Electric Vehicle Energy Research of Nebraska (EVERON Power Drive State Championship was held May 4 at the First National Bank Card Center in Wayne.

Cars from a schools throughout the area competed in the .3 mile oval track.

The Wayne Blue Devils received eight awards:

Car S22 (new this year):

Second place in documentation;

First place in Design;

First place in Braking - driven by Meghan Spahr;;

First place in Maneuverability - driven by Emily Eilers;

Second Place in Endurance - 131 laps (90 minute endurance race) - driven by Emily Eilers and Meghan Spahr

Second Place Overall - State Champion Runner Up.

Car E39

First Place Endurance /  Exhibition Class State Champion (eighth championship for 39 car) - 150 laps, setting a new track record.  (90 minute endurance race) - driven by Sam Perry and Nathan Kufner ;

Highest Mileage Award (Highest mileage total from all 2019 events combined, all classes, all cars).

Full Results from the state championship event can be found at: https://sites.google.com/site/everonpowerdrive/home/results.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here