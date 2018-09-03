Home / News / Wayne Herald publisher earns NSIAAA honor

Fri, 03/09/2018 - 5:36pm CalynADunklau

Recently Kevin Petersen, publisher of The Wayne Herald, was honored with an award from the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. 

During the spring banquet of the NSIAAA, Petersen was presented with an Outstanding Service Award. Petersen is involved in numerous committees, organizations and boards in the area and volunteers countless hours for those. Find out more about the award and about Petersen in next week's Wayne Herald.

