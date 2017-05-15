Wayne graduates receive diplomas

Using the word D-I-V-E-R-S-E to describe the class of 2017, the eight valedictorians at Wayne High School each chose a letter from the word to focus on during their combined commencement speech on Saturday.

Marta Pulfer introduced this year's valedicatorian speech and explained how the group came up with the idea for this year's address.

She was joined by classmates Daniel Greenwald, Gabrielle Lutt, Emily Matthes, Melinda Longe, Amelia Blankenau, Morgan Barner and Hannah Belt in the speech.

Also speaking at this year's graduation ceremony were Rocky and Sylvia Ruhl, who are retiring from Wayne High School after a combined 63 years of teaching.