Home / News / Wayne graduates receive diplomas
Valdectorians at Wayne High School included (left) Morgan Barner, Gabrielle Lutt, Hannah Belt, Marta Pulfer, Melinda Longe, Daniel Greenwald, Emily Matthes and Amelia Blankenau.

Wayne graduates receive diplomas

Mon, 05/15/2017 - 9:51am claraosten

Using the word D-I-V-E-R-S-E to describe the class of 2017, the eight valedictorians at Wayne High School each chose a letter from the word to focus on during their combined commencement speech on Saturday.

Marta Pulfer introduced this year's valedicatorian speech and explained how the group came up with the idea for this year's address.

She was joined by classmates Daniel Greenwald, Gabrielle Lutt, Emily Matthes, Melinda Longe, Amelia Blankenau, Morgan Barner and Hannah Belt in the speech.

Also speaking at this year's graduation ceremony were Rocky and Sylvia Ruhl, who are retiring from Wayne High School after a combined 63 years of teaching.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here