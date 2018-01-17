Wayne firefighters respond to structure fire

Wayne Volunteer firefighers responded to a fire in Muhs Acres north of Wayne on Tuesday evening.

According to Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan, the call of a structure fire came in at approximately 5:45 p.m.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an outdoor storage shed fully engulfed in flames. They remained on scene until approximately 9:30 p.m.

The firefighters were unable to save the structure. Also lost was a pickup truck, two boats, a lawn mower, hand tools and other miscellaneous items.

No one was injured in the blaze and the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.

Monahan noted that during the cold winter months, the city of Wayne will not be sounding the sirens in the event of a fire. This is due to a threat of damaging the sirens, as was the case last winter.