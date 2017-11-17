Wayne fire department responds to house fire

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon (Nov. 17) the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Fairgrounds Avenue in Wayne.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the manufactured home.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan requested mutual assistance from the Carroll and Winside Volunteer Fire Departments.

According to Monahan, the fire started underneath the home when a propane heater that was being used to thaw pipes caught the floor on fire.

Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 4:15 p.m.

The home has been red tagged and is not liveable at this time.

The family living in the trailer was home at the time the fire broke out, but was able to escape without injury.

Monahan said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

A total of 20 Wayne fire fighters were involved in battling the fire.

"I would really like to thank the Carroll and Winside firefighters, the Wayne Police Department, Providence Medical Center Ambulance, the gas company and the Wayne Electrical department for their assistance," Monahan said. "Thankfully, no one was hurt."