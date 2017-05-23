Wayne Fire department responds to grain bin incident

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, the Wayne Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department was called to provide mutual aid to the Pender Volunteer Fire Department.

A male victim had become trapped up to his chest in a grain bin.

"The victim was in a high moisture bin of corn when the corn gave way and he was buried. He did have a rope harness on, but was sucked in by the corn" Fire Chief Phil Monahan said.

Assistance at the scene was also provided by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and Wakefield Volunteer Fire and Rescue. In addition, LifeNet was on scene and during the rescue, was able to provide medical assistance to the victim while he was still trapped.

A number of farmers and neighbors were also on scene.

After approximately four hours, the victim was freed from the bin and transported by LifeNet to Sioux City for treatment as a precaution.

Monahan said he was thankful to the State Fire Marshall's office for having provided the necessary rope rescue classes to prepare his department for calls such as this.

Twenty members of the Wayne Department responded to the call.

Eight members of the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department had just returned from three days of training during the annual Nebraska State Fire School.