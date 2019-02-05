Wayne Elementary School Bike to School Day set for May 10

The fifth National Bike to School Day at Wayne Elementary School is Friday, May 10. Join children and adults around the nation to celebrate the benefits of bicycling. Students are encouraged to ride to school on their own, with their parents or join a Bike Bus Caravan and ride with adult volunteers and other bicyclists to school and back from one of the designated Bike Bus Stops across town. All riders are encouraged to wear bike helmets for safety. Drivers are asked to share the road and be on the lookout for bike riders. For more info and route maps from the Bike Bus Stops, visit wayneweb.org.