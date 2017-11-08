Wayne Elementary Boosters announce upcoming events

Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) is hosting a free-will donation dinner at the Open House on Monday, Aug. 14 from 5-7 p.m. in the elementary school cafeteria.

Those attending the open house are encouraged to visit the WEB table to order school t-shirts and hoodies or buy Lil’ Blue car decals and wall stickers. WEB now accepts credit cards.

For more info, visit the new, mobile-friendly website at www.wayneweb.org.

WEB has also announced that Bike to School Fridays officially kicks off at Wayne Elementary on Friday, Aug. 18. Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) encourages students to bike to school on their own or with parents, weather permitting, every Friday.

Students can use the bike racks on the north side of the school, which were donated by the Wayne Rotary Club.

"Remember to wear your helmets for safety, lock up your bike, and take your gear to class. Drivers, thank you for sharing the road with our student bikers!" said WEB member Sandy Brown.