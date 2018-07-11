Wayne County voters make voices known at the polls

A total of 3,267 Wayne County voters cast ballots in the 2018 General Election, according to information provided by Wayne County Clerk Debra Finn.

A handful of those running for office waited as the votes were tabulated on Tuesday evening.

Finn said that the vote counting machines worked well counting votes, but due to the fact that a number of races throughout the county involved write-in candidates, those ballots needed to be counted by hand.

Jill Brodersen, one of the candidates for the Ward 4 City Council position, said "it was a long wait for the results tonight. Ward 4 has a good turnout of voters adn this year was a good turnout of voters for the election."

Tabulation of the results was completed shortly before 11 p.m.

In the race for mayor of the city of Wayne, Cale Giese received 890 votes, Pat Melena received 671 votes and write-in candidate Jane O'Leary received 72 votes

Christopher A. Woehler was elected to represent Ward I of the Wayne City Council. He defeated Rodney Greve by a vote of 190 to 117.

Jill Brodersen will retain her position in Ward IV of the Wayne City Council. She defeated Jessi Hansen by a vote of 322 to 233.

Ward 2 Council member Matthew Eischeid and Ward 3 Council member Jason Karsky ran un-opposed for their seats.

Scott A. Hammer received 1,344 votes for the position on the Wayne Airport Authority. There were also a total of 50 write-in votes.

New members on the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will be Sylvia Ruhl (1,402 votes) Jodi Pulfer (1,291 votes) and Justin David (1,157 votes). They will replace Carolyn Linster, Scott Hammer and Jeryl Nelson who did not seek re-election. Others on the ballot were Scott Meisenbach (443 votes), Amanda Hawthorne (455 votes) and Kelly Meyer (833 votes).

In the race for Wayne County Commissioner for District 1, Terry Sievers defeated Louis E. Benscoter by a vote of 874 to 201.

Wayne County voters went against the state results by voting against Initiative 427 by a vote of 1,568 to 1,432.

In other races in Wayne County, Kate Falk (309 votes), Jonathan Jaeger (226 votes) and Tarrin Quinn (212 votes) were elected to the Winside School Board of Education. They defeated Dana Bargstadt (184 votes) and Cory Russell (209 votes).

Stefanie K. Rohde (120 votes), Andrew Lowe (111 votes) and Teresa Watters, (97 votes), were elected to the Village of Winside Board of Trustees. They defeated Duane E. Thies (91 votes) adn Christine Shoff (25 votes).

In the Village of Hoskins, James A. Miller (71 votes), Joshua Koepke (64 votes) and Richard L. Doffin Jr. (55 votes) were elected to the Board of Trustees. They defeated Janet Bruggeman (53 votes).

In the Village of Sholes, Judith Bauer (4 votes) and Chris Rath (3 votes) were elected to the Board of Trustees.

Village of Carroll residents will be represented by Dalton Dunklau (70 votes) and Tamara S. Webb (46 votes)

In state races, Pete Ricketts received 2,296 votes for governor and Bob Krist received 922 votes from Wayne County voters.

In the U.S. Senate race, Deb Fisher received 2,388 votes in Wayne County, Jane Raybould received 724 votes and Jim Schultz received 105 votes.

On the Congressional ticket, Adrian Smith received 2,287 votes and Paul Theobald received 895 votes from Wayne County voters.

The races for Wayne County Clerk (Debra Finn), County Assessor (Dawn Duffy), County Sheriff (Jason Dwinell), County Treasurer (Tammy Paustian), County Attorney (Amy K. Miller), Clerk of the District Court (Debra K. Allemann-Dannelly), County Surveyor (Terry L. Schulz) and County Commissioner District 3 (James Rabe) were all un-opposed.

In the race for Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors At Large, Greg Owens received 1,726 votes and Joel J. Hansen received 1,188 votes in Wayne County Greg Owens received 1,726 votes.

Several other races in Wayne County involved candidates who were un-opposed, including Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 1 (Chad Korth) and Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 5 (Kurt Janke).

Wayne County voters in certain areas of the county also voted for offices in Dixon and Cedar County and all vote totals for those races were not yet complied at press time.

All vote totals are unofficial and will be certified by the County Canvasing Board on Thursday, Nov. 8.