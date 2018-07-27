Wayne County Fair underway

The 96th annual Wayne County Fair is underway and activities will continue through Sunday.

On Thursday, judging of horses, dairy, goats and sheep took place during the day.

Evening entertainment was provided by L4 Livestock Ultimate Bullriding and hundreds of spectators were on hand to witness the riders take on the bulls.

Friday's schedule includes the judging of swine and beef cattle.

The annual barbecue will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the Lucas Oil PPL/Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull will start at 7 p.m.

Saturday's line-up includes a partner pitch tournament, horsehoe pitching, the 4-H Style Show, presentation of awards and performances by Ned LeDoux and Phil Vassar.

The fair wraps up on Sunday with several 4-H activities, the Sweet Tooth Judging Contest, a flag burning ceremony and the Demolition Derby.