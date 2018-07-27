Home / News / Wayne County Fair underway

Wayne County Fair underway

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 8:45am claraosten

The 96th annual Wayne County Fair is underway and activities will continue through Sunday.

On Thursday, judging of horses, dairy, goats and sheep took place during the day.

Evening entertainment was provided by L4 Livestock Ultimate Bullriding and hundreds of spectators were on hand to witness the riders take on the bulls.

Friday's schedule includes the judging of swine and beef cattle.

The annual barbecue will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the Lucas Oil PPL/Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull will start at 7 p.m.

Saturday's line-up includes a partner pitch tournament, horsehoe pitching, the 4-H Style Show, presentation of awards and performances by Ned LeDoux and Phil Vassar.

The fair wraps up on Sunday with several 4-H activities, the Sweet Tooth Judging Contest, a flag burning ceremony and the Demolition Derby.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here