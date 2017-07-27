Home / News / Wayne County Fair is underway

Wayne County Fair is underway

Thu, 07/27/2017 - 9:49am claraosten

Rain on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning put fair-goers in a good mood as the Wayne County Fair kicked off on Wednesday.
In addition to the entry and judging of 4-H exhibits, Wednesday featured the traditional ceremony for the retirement of unserviceable flags.
Approximately 400 flags, which have been collected at various locations throughout the county in the past year, were burned.
The Outback Band provided gospel/inspirational music for the crowd in the grandstand to end the evening.
The fair continues through Sunday with a host of shows, exhibits and entertainment.
For a complete list of fair activities, check the fair's website, www.thewaynecountyfair.com

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here