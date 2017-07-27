Wayne County Fair is underway

Rain on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning put fair-goers in a good mood as the Wayne County Fair kicked off on Wednesday.

In addition to the entry and judging of 4-H exhibits, Wednesday featured the traditional ceremony for the retirement of unserviceable flags.

Approximately 400 flags, which have been collected at various locations throughout the county in the past year, were burned.

The Outback Band provided gospel/inspirational music for the crowd in the grandstand to end the evening.

The fair continues through Sunday with a host of shows, exhibits and entertainment.

For a complete list of fair activities, check the fair's website, www.thewaynecountyfair.com