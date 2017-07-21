Wayne County Fair only a week away

The 95th annual Wayne County Fair is right around the corner and Wayne County Ag Society members and other volunteers can be found at the fairgrounds making sure the event goes smoothly.

This year's fair gets underway on Wednesday, July 26 and continues through Sunday, July 30.

Fairgoers will notice a new building on the northeast corner of the fairgrounds this year.

The building that formerly housed the sheep and goats was torn down and a new steel building put in its place. A portion of the building materials for the new building were once a part of a building at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Lincoln.

In addition to the new sheep/goat building, fairboard members and others have put in countless hours cleaning buildings and the grounds and making sure all is ready for the five day event.

This year's fair will include a number of familiar events and several new attractions. A new new carnival, River City Carnival Midway, will be on the fairground Thursday through Sunday.

The majority of items will be entered on Wednesday, July 26 and entry into the fairgrounds that day will be free.

The evening will conclude with a retirement of unserviceable flags ceremony at 7:45 p.m. and gospel music by Outback Band at 8 p.m. in the grandstand.

Thursday's schedule includes the traditional 4-H Horse Show, Bucket Calf Show, Dairy Show, Goat Show and Sheep Show.

Thursday's grandstand entertainment will be Ultimate Bullriding Tour and LJ Jenkins Invitational Bullriding Tour beginning at 7:30 p.m. Mutton busting will take place during intermission.

Judging of 4-H swine, feeder calves, breeding and market beef will take place on Friday, July 28, as will the annual 4-H Fashion Show.

One of the more popular attractions will be back again this year as Wildlife Encounters will be on the fairgrounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday for two presentations on Friday and Saturday and one on Sunday.

Also on tap will be the 55th annual barbecue, beginning at 6 p.m.

Announcement of the Fair Person of the Year, Kilroy Award, Farm Bureau Awards and Oldest Active Farmer will take place beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The Lucas Oil PPL/Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand.

Entertainment will also take place in the Beer Garden and a Teen Dance will be held in the Little Theatre.

Saturday, July 29 will include the 4-H Rabbit Show, 4-H Poultry Show, the open class beef show, open class horse show and the Stan Nelsen Memorial Partner Pitch Tournament in the morning. A horse shoe pitching contest will be held in the Leland Herman Memorial Arena in the afternoon.

Saturday's entertainment in front of the grandstand will be provided by Joe Nichols at 8:30 p.m. Prior to that, the Dylan Bloom Band will be the opening act for the concert, beginning at 7 p.m.

The fair wraps up on Sunday, July 30 with mud volleyball at 9 a.m. and a Community Worship Service in front of the grandstand at 10 a.m.

Also scheduled for Sunday are a Sweet Tooth contest at noon; Ag Olympics at noon; Team Roping at 1 p.m.; 4-H Round Robin Showmanship at 1:30 p.m. and the 4-H Livestock Bonus Auction at 3 p.m.

All exhibits will be released at 3 p.m. and the fair will conclude with the Demolition Derby at 5 p.m.

Bingo will be played in the Little Theater at various times on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, Golf on the Go will be available Thursday through Sunday; Nascar Simulator will be the fairgrounds Friday through Sunday the Nebraska State Patrol Rollover Simulator, sponsored by Hasemann Funeral Homes will be on the fairgrounds.

Impact Pro Wrestling will on the fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday with shows at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will be located in the area east of Ag Hall.

For more information, call the Fair Office at (402) 375-5531 or visit the fair's website, www.thewaynecountyfair.com