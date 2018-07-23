Wayne County Fair gets underway Wednesday

The 2018 Wayne County Fair begins Wednesday, July 25 and runs through Sunday, July 29.

Highlighting this year's schedule will be a performance by Phil Vassar on Saturday, July 28.

Vassar is scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m. in front of the grandstand, following the opening act, Ned LeDoux.

As a singer/songwriter, Vassar has hit the Top 5 seven times. Ned LeDoux was born in Kaycee, Wy., also the hometown of his father, country music singer, Chris LeDoux. The younger LeDoux began playing drums in his father's road band, Western Underground, in 1998. LeDoux began recording solo material in 2015, working with producer Mac McAnally.

Members of the Wayne County Ag Society, along with many other volunteers, can be found nearly every day at the fairgrounds preparing for the five-day event.

Nearly all the exhibits will arrive at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 25, which is also Free Family Day with no gate fees.

This year's fair will include a number of familiar events and several new attractions. River City Carnival Midway, will be on the fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday. Papa Bear Carving will provide demonstrations daily, with the wood carvings to be auctioned off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. The popular attraction, Wildlife Encounters Show will be on the fairgrounds Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

New this year will be Kevin Horner, providing Vaudeville Entertainment in the Little Theatre several times on Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29.

In addition, this year's livestock shows will include both those involved in 4-H and FFA. The only exception is horses, which are not a part of FFA this year.

Thursday's (July 26) schedule includes the traditional 4-H Horse Show, Bucket Calf Show, Dairy Show, Goat Show and Sheep Show.

Thursday's grandstand entertainment will be L4 Livestock Ultimate Bull Riding beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Judging of swine, feeder calves, breeding and market beef will take place on Friday, July 27.

QuickDraw Caricatures by Dirk Christensen will take place throughout the day on both Friday and Saturday.

Also on tap on Friday will be the 56th annual barbecue, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Lucas Oil PPL/Nebraska Bush Pullers Tractor Pull will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Grandstand.

Entertainment will also take place in the Beer Garden and a Teen Dance will be held in the Little Theatre.

Saturday, July 28 will include the 4-H and Open Class Rabbit Show, 4-H and Open Class Poultry Show, the open class beef show, open class feeder calf show, open class goat show, open class horse show and the Stan Nelsen Memorial Partner Pitch Tournament in the morning. A horse shoe pitching contest will be held in the Leland Herman Memorial Arena in the afternoon.

The 4-H Fashion Show is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in front of the grandstand and will be followed by the announcement of the Fair Person of the Year, Kilroy Award, Pioneer Farm Family and Farm Bureau Awards.

Saturday's entertainment in front of the grandstand will be provided by Ned LeDoux at 8 p.m. and Phil Vassar at 9:30.

The fair wraps up on Sunday, July 29 with mud volleyball at 9 a.m. and a Community Worship Service in front of the grandstand at 10 a.m.

Also scheduled for Sunday are a Sweet Tooth contest at noon; Ag Olympics at noon; Team Roping at 1 p.m.; 4-H Round Robin Showmanship at 1:30 p.m. and the 4-H Livestock Bonus Auction at 3 p.m. and a flag burning ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

All exhibits will be released at 3 p.m. and the fair will conclude with the Demolition Derby at 6 p.m.

Bingo will be played in the Little Theater at various times on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be live entertainment in the Bear Garden Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call the Fair Office at (402) 375-5531 or visit the fair's facebook page at www.facebook.com/waynecountyfairne.