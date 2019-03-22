Wayne County Emergency Management releases interactive flood map

Wayne County emergency manager Nic Kemnitz announced that Wayne County now has an interactive map showing flood damage on roads within the county.

To see the status of roads around the county, first go to wayne.gworks.com. Once there, select the “Emergency” tab at the top of the page to load the map. Next, select the “Identify” tool (an encircled ‘i’). The map will show dots that are either red, signifying a road is closed; green, signifying a road has been repaired; or yellow, signifying a road is open but rough. When a dot is selected a picture of the road will pop up on the right-hand side of the page. The map will be updated daily to reflect changes.

Kemnitz said Wayne County is the first to test out GIS technology for this usage in the state. While the map is currently up and open to the public, there still be some bugs to work out due to this option being so new.